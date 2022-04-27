Trinity Capital Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Trinity Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trinity Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 160.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.65.

Trinity Capital stock opened at $17.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $478.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.22. Trinity Capital has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $20.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $9,121,000. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 124,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,566,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after buying an additional 96,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steve Louis Brown purchased 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 2,475 shares of company stock valued at $45,296 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 33.47%.

Trinity Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland and Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.