Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$50.67 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OR. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.59.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$16.01 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$13.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.73. The firm has a market cap of C$2.96 billion and a PE ratio of -113.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -148.94%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

