RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for RediShred Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Ezzat forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Shares of CVE:KUT opened at C$0.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$76.27 million and a PE ratio of -52.50. RediShred Capital has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.78.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

