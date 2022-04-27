Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Issued By Cormark

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) – Cormark lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a report released on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03.

EQX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.00.

Shares of EQX opened at C$9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.22. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.99 and a 1-year high of C$11.49. The stock has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$480.60 million during the quarter.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

