Oppenheimer Comments on Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13).

WINT stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. Windtree Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Windtree Therapeutics by 15.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 129.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 89,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology and medical device company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.