Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TPX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.31. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,788,000 after buying an additional 107,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 38.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

