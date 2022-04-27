Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) – Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.27.

SSL opened at C$9.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.86 and a 1 year high of C$11.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$37.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

In related news, Director David Awram sold 23,300 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.09, for a total transaction of C$211,797.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 557,740 shares in the company, valued at C$5,069,856.60. Insiders have sold 188,500 shares of company stock worth $1,671,249 over the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

