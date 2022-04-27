Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) – Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 4.49%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

SAND stock opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 1.01. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 269.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,034,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 25,805 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

