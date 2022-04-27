Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Issued By Cormark (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$66.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$91.64.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$71.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$75.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$58.02 and a twelve month high of C$89.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.70 billion and a PE ratio of 25.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.04%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$64.23 per share, with a total value of C$205,532.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 153,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,872,189.99. Also, Director Sean Boyd bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$66.75 per share, with a total value of C$667,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,899,455.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

