Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lundin Gold Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$235.05 million for the quarter.

LUG has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$12.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.36.

TSE:LUG opened at C$10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.35. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.82 and a twelve month high of C$12.93. The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.45.

In other news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$163,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,645 shares in the company, valued at C$287,882.25. Also, Senior Officer Alessandro Bitelli sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.92, for a total transaction of C$942,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,735,510. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,750 shares of company stock worth $2,258,701.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

