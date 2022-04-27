Brokers Offer Predictions for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 10.62%.

OR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -113.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $15.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -154.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter worth about $20,944,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 36.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,823,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 117.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 537,434 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 599,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 369,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,149,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

