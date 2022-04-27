Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Issued By Cormark

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Equinox Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 44.51% and a return on equity of 3.73%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EQX. Desjardins downgraded Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

