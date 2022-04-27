Alta Equipment Group Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report released on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:ALTG opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $368.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.78. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 19,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $250,065.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 244,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,321. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alta Equipment Group (Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.