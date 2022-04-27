Caterpillar (CAT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Caterpillar to post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Caterpillar to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT opened at $210.30 on Wednesday. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.35.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.