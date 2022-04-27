International Paper (IP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect International Paper to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect International Paper to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 868.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 46,204 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,964,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,273,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in International Paper by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

About International Paper (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.