International Paper (IP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2022

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect International Paper to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect International Paper to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IP opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 868.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 46,204 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,964,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,273,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in International Paper by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

About International Paper (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

