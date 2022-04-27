Financial Review: Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) versus General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN)

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) and General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

This table compares Walgreens Boots Alliance and General Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walgreens Boots Alliance 4.62% 19.15% 5.70% General Cannabis -149.64% -128.29% -46.38%

This table compares Walgreens Boots Alliance and General Cannabis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walgreens Boots Alliance $132.51 billion 0.29 $2.54 billion $7.25 6.19 General Cannabis $5.93 million 5.24 -$8.87 million N/A N/A

Walgreens Boots Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than General Cannabis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Walgreens Boots Alliance shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Walgreens Boots Alliance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of General Cannabis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Walgreens Boots Alliance and General Cannabis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walgreens Boots Alliance 1 10 0 0 1.91 General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus target price of $50.31, suggesting a potential upside of 12.12%. Given Walgreens Boots Alliance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Walgreens Boots Alliance is more favorable than General Cannabis.

Risk & Volatility

Walgreens Boots Alliance has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Cannabis has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Walgreens Boots Alliance beats General Cannabis on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores. It also provides central specialty pharmacy services and mail services. As of August 31, 2021, this segment operated 8,965 retail stores under the Walgreens and Duane Reade brands in the United States; and five specialty pharmacies. The International segment sells prescription drugs; and health and wellness, beauty, personal care, and other consumer products through its pharmacy-led health and beauty retail stores and optical practices, as well as through boots.com and an integrated mobile application. It also engages in pharmaceutical wholesaling and distribution business in Germany. As of August 31, 2021, this segment operated 4,031 retail stores under the Boots, Benavides, and Ahumada in the United Kingdom, Thailand, Norway, the Republic of Ireland, the Netherlands, Mexico, and Chile; and 548 optical practices, including 160 on a franchise basis. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

General Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Cannabis Corp provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Operations, Cultivation, and Investments. The Operations segment provides consulting services to the cannabis industry comprising obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and construction, and expansion of existing operations. This segment also provides sourcing and stocking services to cultivation, retail, and infused products manufacturing facilities. The Cultivation segment operates 17,000 square foot of licensed light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility. The Investments segment provides debt or equity capital to cannabis businesses through investing in businesses. The company was formerly known as Advanced Cannabis Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to General Cannabis Corp in June 2015. General Cannabis Corp was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.