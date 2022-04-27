Intel (INTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Intel to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Intel to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $58.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $186.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 4,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.61.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.