Baxter International (BAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Baxter International to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Baxter International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $70.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average of $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $89.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.27%.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,819,000 after acquiring an additional 113,578 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after acquiring an additional 30,448 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAX. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

