Eli Lilly and (LLY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Eli Lilly and to post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Eli Lilly and has set its FY22 guidance at $8.50-$8.65 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eli Lilly and to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LLY opened at $282.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $269.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $314.00.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.39.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,811,284,409.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

