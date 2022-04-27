Altria Group (MO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Altria Group has set its FY22 guidance at $4.79-$4.93 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Altria Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MO opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.22. Altria Group has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $57.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 270.68%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,556,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,334,000 after acquiring an additional 211,173 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 127,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 66,809 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

