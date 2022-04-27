NOV (NOV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect NOV to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NOV to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NOV stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 2.00. NOV has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOV. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NOV by 207.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after buying an additional 1,244,148 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NOV by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 882,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,958,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in NOV by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 250,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 16,284 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in NOV by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 69,882 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

