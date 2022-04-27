AptarGroup (ATR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. AptarGroup has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.920-$1.000 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.92-1.00 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $813.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AptarGroup to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATR opened at $110.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

ATR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after buying an additional 77,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after buying an additional 55,290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

