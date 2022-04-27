First American Financial (FAF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect First American Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FAF opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $81.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.49.

Several research analysts have commented on FAF shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in First American Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in First American Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in First American Financial by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 53,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

