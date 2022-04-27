Phillips 66 (PSX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $81.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average is $80.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3,636.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

