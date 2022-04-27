Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.10 per share for the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has set its Q1 guidance at $7.05-7.15 EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at $7.050-$7.150 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RS opened at $186.75 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $204.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.08 and a 200-day moving average of $167.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.92%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total transaction of $1,785,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,738 shares in the company, valued at $27,277,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $4,517,655.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,634 shares of company stock worth $22,319,957. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.63.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

