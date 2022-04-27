Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) Insider Bruce Hiscock Acquires 3 Shares

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Rating) insider Bruce Hiscock purchased 3 shares of Bioventix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,500 ($44.61) per share, for a total transaction of £105 ($133.83).

Shares of LON:BVXP opened at GBX 3,525 ($44.93) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,246.92. Bioventix PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,880 ($36.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,300 ($54.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £183.62 million and a P/E ratio of 28.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Bioventix’s payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

