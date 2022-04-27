Jos Sclater Sells 12,750 Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Stock

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE – Get Rating) insider Jos Sclater sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,191 ($40.67), for a total value of £406,852.50 ($518,547.67).

ULE opened at GBX 3,200 ($40.79) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 34.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,978 ($25.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,420 ($43.59). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,223.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,160.86.

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($44.61) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,350 ($29.95) to GBX 3,500 ($44.61) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Electronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,887.50 ($36.80).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. The company operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. It offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.