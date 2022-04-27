Jeffrey Nodland Purchases 100,000 Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB) Stock

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Nodland acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £34,000 ($43,334.18).

Shares of LON MCB opened at GBX 36.30 ($0.46) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.18 million and a P/E ratio of -6.26. McBride plc has a 1-year low of GBX 32.60 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 95.80 ($1.22). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53.93.

McBride Company Profile

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

