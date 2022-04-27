Jeffrey Nodland Purchases 100,000 Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB) Stock

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Nodland acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £34,000 ($43,334.18).
Shares of LON MCB opened at GBX 36.30 ($0.46) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.18 million and a P/E ratio of -6.26. McBride plc has a 1-year low of GBX 32.60 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 95.80 ($1.22). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53.93.
McBride Company Profile (Get Rating)
