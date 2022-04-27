K Chandra Sekaran Sells 14,000 Shares of M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) Stock

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Rating) insider K Chandra Sekaran sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,061 ($13.52), for a total value of £148,540 ($189,319.40).

MPE stock opened at GBX 1,000 ($12.75) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £544.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 959.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 878.63. M.P. Evans Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 670 ($8.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,090 ($13.89).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.53) price objective on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. It operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

