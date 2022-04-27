Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Adam Richard Westwood Sells 34,321 Shares

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 34,321 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.75), for a total transaction of £74,133.36 ($94,485.55).

Shares of SBRE opened at GBX 216 ($2.75) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £540 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 173.20 ($2.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 276 ($3.52). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 215.21.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 268 ($3.42) to GBX 267 ($3.40) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 231 ($2.94) to GBX 233 ($2.97) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 264 ($3.36).

About Sabre Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.