BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) Insider Richard Gray Purchases 750 Shares of Stock

BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET – Get Rating) insider Richard Gray purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.82) per share, with a total value of £3,427.50 ($4,368.47).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 469.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 472. The firm has a market capitalization of £341.61 million and a P/E ratio of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. BMO Private Equity Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 372 ($4.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 520 ($6.63).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 5.65 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from BMO Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $5.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. BMO Private Equity Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.11%.

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

