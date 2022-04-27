Matthew Jonathan Cooper Acquires 192,135 Shares of Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Stock

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating) insider Matthew Jonathan Cooper bought 192,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £215,191.20 ($274,268.67).

OTV2 stock opened at GBX 100.50 ($1.28) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 97.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 100.45. Octopus Titan VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 85 ($1.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 110 ($1.40). The firm has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Octopus Titan VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.16%.

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

