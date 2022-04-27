The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) Insider Chuk Kin Lau Purchases 10,000 Shares

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT – Get Rating) insider Chuk Kin Lau purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £17,600 ($22,431.81).

Chuk Kin Lau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Chuk Kin Lau purchased 5,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £8,500 ($10,833.55).

On Thursday, April 14th, Chuk Kin Lau purchased 25,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £40,500 ($51,618.66).

On Monday, April 11th, Chuk Kin Lau acquired 25,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £38,250 ($48,750.96).

The Quarto Group stock opened at GBX 174 ($2.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £71.15 million and a PE ratio of 9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The Quarto Group, Inc. has a one year low of GBX 72.41 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 177.40 ($2.26). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 121.33.

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and intellectual property products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

