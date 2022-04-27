Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) Insider Robert Neale Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating) insider Robert Neale purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £41,000 ($52,255.93).

LON SFE opened at GBX 39 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Safestyle UK plc has a 1-year low of GBX 37.50 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 68 ($0.87).

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered their price target on Safestyle UK from GBX 80 ($1.02) to GBX 75 ($0.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

