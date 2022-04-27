Andrew Didham Acquires 25,862 Shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) Stock

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating) insider Andrew Didham bought 25,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £29,999.92 ($38,235.94).

Shares of LON:GCP opened at GBX 117.60 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 109.90. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 16.56. The company has a current ratio of 46.14, a quick ratio of 46.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82. GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited has a one year low of GBX 94.60 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 120.20 ($1.53).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.01%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

