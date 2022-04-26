Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $186.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.83. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $489.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.57.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

