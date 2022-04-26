American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,097 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Constitution Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Ervin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 90,158 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $14,750,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.67.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.
In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
American Express Profile (Get Rating)
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Express (AXP)
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Safe Bet After Earnings?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.