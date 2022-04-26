TheStreet Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SBUX. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Starbucks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.58.

SBUX stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $76.73 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.66.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,817,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

