Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,908,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 86,138 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $638,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,525,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total value of $535,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $501,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total value of $4,563,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,435,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,623 shares of company stock valued at $14,095,974. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.43.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $271.68 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $292.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.39 and its 200 day moving average is $224.64. The company has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

