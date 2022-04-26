MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 750 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,697,000 after acquiring an additional 47,850 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.36.

RTX opened at $99.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $148.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.39 and its 200 day moving average is $92.29. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

