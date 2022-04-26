Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.22-3.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.1-14.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.61 billion.Otis Worldwide also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.220-$3.270 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.41.

NYSE OTIS opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $71.07 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,290,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,321,000 after buying an additional 33,293 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 113,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 45,588 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

