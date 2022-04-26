SAP (NYSE:SAP) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($163.44) to €142.00 ($152.69) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut SAP from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SAP from €135.00 ($145.16) to €115.00 ($123.66) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.44.
NYSE:SAP opened at $103.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.65. SAP has a 1-year low of $102.32 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.15.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is 33.13%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.
SAP Company Profile (Get Rating)
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
