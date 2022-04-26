SAP (NYSE:SAP) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($163.44) to €142.00 ($152.69) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut SAP from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SAP from €135.00 ($145.16) to €115.00 ($123.66) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.44.

NYSE:SAP opened at $103.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.65. SAP has a 1-year low of $102.32 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.15.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SAP will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

