TheStreet Lowers Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of FENG stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.92.

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $47.53 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FENG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Phoenix New Media by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Phoenix New Media by 305.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 194,422 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Phoenix New Media by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 175,410 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

