Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $399,000 Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Cintas by 50.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $409.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

