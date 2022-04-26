Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $844,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,451,000 after purchasing an additional 345,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after buying an additional 171,857 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,823,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,349,000 after buying an additional 170,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $148.60 on Tuesday. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.94. The company has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.13.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.