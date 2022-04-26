Realty Income (NYSE:O) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

O has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.80.

O opened at $72.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 314.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

