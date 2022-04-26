Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Raised by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $798,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 26,296 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.04.

Fiserv stock opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $127.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

