Raymond James Trims Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Target Price to $28.00

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

BSRR opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 30.47%. On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.8% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

