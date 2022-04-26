Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.040-$1.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Retail Opportunity Investments also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.04-1.10 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 118.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 111,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

