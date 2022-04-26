American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. Cowen reduced their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $259.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.51 and a 200 day moving average of $258.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.77%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.